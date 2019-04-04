Norman Police arrest one in connection to racist vandalism incidents

The Norman Police Department arrested 45-year-old Allison Johnson in connection to the recent vandalism incidents in both Norman and Oklahoma City this afternoon.

Johnson is currently being booked into the Cleveland County Detention Center on a complaint of Terroristic Threats.

The investigation is ongoing.

McKinley Elementary School, the Firehouse Arts Center and the Cleveland County Democratic Headquarters were all covered in racial slurs and hate-filled messages on Wednesday morning.

The Oklahoma Democratic Party Headquarters and the Chickasaw Nation Headquarters both were vandalized with racist and threatening messages last Thursday.

