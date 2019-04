× Norman police issue Silver Alert for missing 69-year-old woman

NORMAN, Okla. – Norman police have issued a Silver Alert for a missing 69-year-old woman.

Police say they are looking for Judith Maute who was last seen on April 3 around 6 a.m. near 36 Ave. NW and W Robinson St. in Norman.

Officials believe she is driving a 2015 silver, four-door Toyota Prius with the Oklahoma tag DWZ715.

If you have any information, call Norman police immediately.