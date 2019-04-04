NTSB prelim. report: Plane attempting to land at Sundance Airport “began to climb, rolled left and became inverted” 

OKLAHOMA CITY – The National Transportation Safety Board has released a preliminary report on what happened before a plane crashed at Sundance Airport last month, killing two people on board.

According to the report, on March 18, just after 3:30 p.m., an aircraft, described as an Israel Aircraft Industries Westwind 1124, crashed near the east side of runway 18 at Sundance Airport.

The report states, “as the airplane approached the approach end of runway 18, it began to climb, rolled left, and became inverted before impacting terrain. The airplane was destroyed.”

60-year-old Doug Durning and 43-year-old Britton Lee were behind the controls when the aircraft went down on approach to Sundance Airport.

Durning was killed on site, and Lee was transported to the hospital where she later passed.

According to online flight records and the FAA, the aircraft took off from Northwest Florida Beaches International Airport in Panama City, Florida shortly after 1:30 p.m. central time.

The 1978 IAI-1124 Westwind is owned by the airport, according FAA registration records and the NTSB.