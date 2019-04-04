Oklahoma City leaders trying to find solutions for class, race divisions in community

OKLAHOMA CITY – Local leaders and influencers gathered on Thursday for a conference focused on pressing into critical issues of systematic poverty, race divisions and class divisions that are present in and around Oklahoma City.

Thursday marked the 4th annual Bridge Conference, formerly called Crossing the Bridge.

“We’re discussing how we as a state, as a city, really address the issues of poverty and diversity in a way that we’ve not done before,” Lee Roland, one of the event coordinators, told News 4.

The conference focused on a variety of topics when it comes to poverty, race, and class, including education.

“People who are able to go out and get a college degree, their likelihood of incarceration is less likely. Their likelihood of living in poverty is less likely,” Dr. Myron Pope, Vice President for Student Affairs for the University of Central Oklahoma, said during his keynote speech.

“In addition to education, we will be discussing things in the judicial system, how do we get this certain, this audience that’s more incarcerated at a greater percentage rate?” Roland said.

The overall goal of the Bridge Conference is to create awareness and brainstorm solutions for the many challenges facing communities in and around Oklahoma City.