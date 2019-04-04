Oklahoma City police warning parents of “misleading packages” following I-40 traffic stop

OKLAHOMA CITY – Two people were arrested following a traffic stop along I-40 in Oklahoma City last week.

According to a police report, officers stopped a vehicle traveling on I-40 on March 29, just before 9:45 p.m., for a traffic violation and due to “suspicious circumstances,” police searched the vehicle.

Inside the vehicle, officers say they found 15 pounds of marijuana and 382 THC vape cartridges.

Police say the vape cartridges had unusual packaging that children could confuse as candy.

“We want parents and schools to be aware of the potential danger of these misleading packages,” said Oklahoma City police on Facebook. “We have included some photos of the cartridges confiscated during the traffic stop and want to remind parents to talk to their children about the potential dangers of accepting candy from strangers, and to notify a parent, teacher, or police officer if they happen upon something like this.”

Two people inside the vehicle were arrested; Francis Ward, 40, and Adrian Lewis, 33.

Both were booked into the Oklahoma County jail on drug complaints.