Police investigating after teen shot in Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. – Officials in Tulsa are investigating after a 16-year-old girl was shot.

It happened just after midnight Thursday at Bradford Town Homes near 21st and Garnett.

FOX 23 reports police responded to the scene for a shooting call and found the teen girl, described as a runaway, with two gunshot wounds – one in the arm and one in the hip.

The girl was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

“At this time, we are still investigating. We don’t know what caused it. We don’t know if this was a robbery or a domestic or what at this point, so we’ll have to talk to the victim and get that sorted out,” said Sgt. Chris Moudy with the Tulsa Police Department.

Police say they are looking a man in connection to the shooting who was driving a blue car.

No other details have been released at this time.

Authorities say the teen’s mother was notified of the incident.