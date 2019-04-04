Sallisaw man reels in monster largemouth bass; nearly breaks state record

BROKEN BOW, Okla. – A Sallisaw man almost broke the state record for the biggest largemouth bass in Oklahoma history!

According to the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation, Dr. Gary Cox, of Sallisaw, was fishing in Broken Bow Lake on March 29 when he reeled in a monster largemouth bass.

The fish weighed 14 pounds and 13 ounces, coming up 8/10 of an ounce short of breaking the Oklahoma state record. Its length was 27 3/32 in, and the girth was 21 27/32 in, ODWC officials say.

Cox’s fish will rank as No. 2 on the Top 20 Bass List in the state’s history.

ODWC officials say the fish was released and “swam off fine.”