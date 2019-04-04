Texas woman dies in ATV accident in Johnston County

JOHNSTON COUNTY, Okla. – An ATV accident in Johnston County claimed the life of a Texas woman, according to Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

According to a trooper’s report, it is unknown when and what time the incident occurred, but officials say it happened on a private drive near Bromide, Oklahoma.

The report states Gabrielle Aguirre, 22, of Carrollton, Texas, was driving an ATV northbound on the private drive at a high rate of speed, when she “departed the roadway to right,” and then overcorrected to the left, “causing [the vehicle] to roll,” before coming to a rest.

Sadly, Aguirre was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officials say the cause of the incident was due to speed.