Two adults, one child killed in Elk City mobile home fire have been identified

ELK CITY, Okla. – A community is mourning following the tragic deaths of three people in a fire on Wednesday afternoon.

Around 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday, emergency crews were called to a mobile home fire in Elk City.

Firefighters arrived at the scene and soon learned that three people were still trapped inside the burning structure.

Investigators say the mobile home was engulfed in flames, adding that fire was seen coming from every window and door. At that point, fire crews knew that it would be impossible for them to go into the home.

Once they extinguished the fire, firefighters made their way inside and made a devastating discovery.

Elk City Police Chief Eddie Holland confirmed to News 4 that three people died in the blaze, including one child.

The victims were identified as 32-year-old Erin Lee, 32-year-old Jami Crawford and their 2-year-old son.

At this point, the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

The preliminary findings at the scene led investigators to believe that an electrical issue may be to blame. The home had no working smoke detectors at the time of the blaze.

“Elk City Emergency Services offer our deepest condolences to the family for this tragic loss of life,” Holland said in a news release.