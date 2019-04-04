× Westbound lanes of I-40 at Fort Smith Junction reopen following semi fire

OKLAHOMA COUNTY, Okla. – A semi fire shut down part of a busy interstate overnight for hours.

Officials say a semi caught fire at the Fort Smith Junction just after midnight Thursday.

Crews first on scene say the cab of the truck was fully engulfed in flames.

Thankfully, the driver was able to get out safely.

The fire shut down the westbound lanes of I-40, but they have since reopened.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.