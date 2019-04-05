× 2 arrested in connection with Seminole County murder

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Okla. – Two men have been arrested in connection with a murder in rural Seminole County.

According to the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation, a man was found dead in the front seat of his vehicle Tuesday. He was identified as 43-year-old Mickel Kelough.

Investigators believed 32-year-old Coker Dean Barker and 27-year-old Anastacia Little were involved with Kelough’s murder, and a description of their vehicle was entered into the National Crime Information Center.

On Thursday, the U.S. Customs and Border Protection got a hit on the vehicle’s license plate, as the suspects were trying to enter Mexico at the Laredo, Texas border crossing.

Barker and Little were booked into the Webb County Jail and are being held on an arrest warrant for murder in the first degree.