× 2 suspects come forward after President Ford’s grave is vandalized

Two people seen in surveillance video allegedly vandalizing the gravesite of President Gerald R. Ford and first lady Betty Ford in Michigan have come forward, Grand Rapids police told CNN.

The two are cooperating with investigators, Grand Rapids Police Department spokeswoman Sgt. Cathy Williams said Thursday.

The incident happened about 4 p.m. March 27, according to city officials.

Surveillance footage shows two people coming to the site on skateboards and kicking them towards the site, and photos show the couple sitting on the wall, appearing to pry at the letters.

Police said the suspects successfully took the letter “e” from “committed” off the wall.

“The president and First Lady are interred here, this is a presidential grave site,” said Joel Westphal, deputy director of the museum. “There are not many presidential grave sites, we are one of only 14 presidential museums around the country.”

“We are saddened and very disappointed that anyone would show disrespect to the burial site of President and Mrs. Ford, or to any gravesite, in this way,” said Geir Gundersen, acting director of Gerald R. Ford Presidential Library and Museum.

The museum had to spend $400 to replace the stolen letter.