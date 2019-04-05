4 the Weekend: Medieval Fair and Open Streets OKC

OKLAHOMA CITY – Spring has sprung and that means a weekend filled with fun events for you and your family.

Kids Fest is tomorrow at the Cox Convention Center.

Adults will pay $7, but kids are free at this family event featuring a petting zoo, costumed characters, inflatables and vendor booths.

It’s from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Kids will love a spring trip to Frontier City which opens tomorrow for the season.

Beat the heat by trying out all the roller coasters and games at Oklahoma’s biggest theme park.

The Medieval Fair is also going on in Norman this weekend at Reaves Park.

Enjoy mirth and merriment with kings, queens, knights and fools as the kingdom comes alive.

Another free event is Earth Fest at Martin Nature Park on Saturday.

This eco-friendly event includes nature games and kids activities.

Their new education building is also fun to explore.

Then on Sunday, Open Streets OKC takes over northwest 23rd Street in the Uptown neighborhood.

This has become a very popular event.

The streets are closed and you can walk the historic neighborhood, checking out art galleries and food trucks as you go.

It’s Sunday from noon to 4 p.m.