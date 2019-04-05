Community hosting reception honoring Norman police chief

NORMAN, Okla. – The community of Norman is getting ready to say goodbye to their police chief.

Keith L. Humphrey accepted a chief of police position in Little Rock, Arkansas.

Humphrey helped the Norman Police Department establish a body-worn camera program, a juvenile intervention program and a NARCAN nasal spray program for drug overdoses.

A reception honoring Humphrey will be held on Friday afternoon from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. at Norman City Hall.

