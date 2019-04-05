× Skunk found with rabies, Edmond Animal Services reminds Oklahomans to get pets vaccinated

EDMOND, Okla. – The Edmond Animal Services wants to remind Oklahomans to get their pets vaccinated after officials confirmed a positive case of rabies in a dead skunk found in Edmond.

“Not only is it important for their lives and safety, it’s the law for domestic dogs and cats to have a rabies vaccination performed by a licensed veterinarian every year (or three years if recommended by the vet).”

Review your pets records to confirm the last time your furry friends were vaccinated.

Edmond Animal Services officials say that livestock can also receive a rabies vaccine.

Contact your vet if you have questions or concerns about your animals’ vaccination records.

Never touch a wild animal unless you can’t possibly help it. Use gloves when necessary, but contact your local animal control if you have a wildlife concern.