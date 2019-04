× Kingfisher Police, OSBI searching for missing woman

KINGFISHER, Okla. – The Kingfisher Police Department and the Oklahoma Bureau of Investigation are seeking the public’s help in locating a missing woman.

Brenda Baber was last heard from on Tuesday.

Baber is described as 5’8″, 120 lbs, with long blonde hair and blue eyes.

If you have knowledge of her whereabouts, please call the Kingfisher Police at 405-375-4311.