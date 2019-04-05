× LA Dodgers pitcher opens season for Oklahoma City team

OKLAHOMA CITY – It was a full crowd at the Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark as the Oklahoma City Dodgers officially began their season on Thursday night.

Pitcher Clayton Kershaw, with the LA Dodgers, pitched for four innings during last night’s game. He threw 61 pitches, including 42 strikes.

Despite an early lead by the San Antonio Missions, the Dodgers were able to tie the game at the bottom of the sixth.

However, the Missions scored three more runs. Missions went on to win 5-3.

The final home run for the Dodgers coming in the ninth inning.

The Dodgers will continue their series against the Missions on Friday at 7:05 p.m.

They will also be hosting the first INTEGRIS “Home Run for Life” event of the season.