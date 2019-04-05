Local roofing company says someone stole their phone number, attempting to scam customers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - A local roofing company said someone is attempting to steal their phone number, even contacting potential customers and harassing them for business.

“It’s very upsetting because we work our butts off,” said Lifestyle Home Improvement owner, Jeremy Shaevitz.

Shaevitz has owned his business for nearly ten years now, but he said he’s never dealt with anything like this before.

“We’ve been getting lots of calls. This is just page after page,” Shaevitz said.

He said someone is using his company’s phone number to pose as another roofing business. The telemarketer will lure the potential customer on the phone to set up an appointment so a roofer can come inspect their home, then scam them out of their money.

“They’re saying they are Oklahoma Roofing Contractors and Inspections. So, they’re not saying they are Lifestyle Home Improvement but it’s coming from our number,” Shaevitz said.

Shaevitz said the calls started a few days ago and now he’s had multiple people calling and asking to be taken off their “calling list.” But he said his company will never cold-call a customer.

“With all the storms that just came through, Edmond just got hit, all over the state really is dealing with hail damage. So, this is the time people come through and really start scamming Oklahoman's,” Shaevitz said.

Now with storm season upon us, it’s important to make sure the company you’re dealing with for hail damage repairs is licensed and legitimate.

“We don’t ask for any money up front. We put your roof on first and then we ask for the first check. So, we pay for everything up front. Anybody that asks for a check or money up front, don’t trust them,” Shaevitz said.

The company is offering a cash reward for information leading to the arrest of who is using their number.