Oklahoma deputies go above and beyond to care for children found living in deplorable conditions

NOBLE, Okla. – A Cleveland County deputy and master sergeant went above and beyond to make sure two children felt cared for after they were found living in deplorable conditions.

“The overall conditions are heartbreaking for these children,” Detective Matt Sandburg with the Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office said. “The floors were matted with animal feces. There was the extremely strong smell of urine in the house. There was multiple animals, sometimes too many to count. A lot of the sleeping area in one of the rooms was full of debris, garbage and feces.”

So, when deputies paid a visit to the home after receiving an anonymous tip and discovered two young children were living in those conditions, Sandburg said their hearts sank.

“Master Sgt. Coleman, he is one of our supervisors, after the children were placed in protective custody, they were taken to a local Sonic and got them something to eat and played with them at a playground out there just to kind of make them feel comfortable,” Sandburg said.

Using their own money, he and another deputy also stopped by a Dollar General to buy them some clean clothes.

Lynn Iser, Tandi Moore, Donna Moore and Winchester Moore were all arrested on child neglect charges.

The children are now in DHS custody.