Oklahoma man arrested after allegedly targeting off-duty officer
OKLAHOMA CITY – One Oklahoma man found himself behind bars after an alleged case of road rage recently.
Authorities say Kelvin Reeves was driving along I-44 when he allegedly threw an unknown object at another vehicle.
As it turns out, the driver of that car was an off-duty police officer.
Reeves was taken into custody after that incident.
Officials say that it is not his first run-in with the law.
In fact, Reeves’ license was suspended after he allegedly pointed a firearm at someone during a different road rage incident.
