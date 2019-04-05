Oklahoma man arrested after allegedly targeting off-duty officer

Posted 6:46 am, April 5, 2019, by , Updated at 06:48AM, April 5, 2019

OKLAHOMA CITY – One Oklahoma man found himself behind bars after an alleged case of road rage recently.

Authorities say Kelvin Reeves was driving along I-44 when he allegedly threw an unknown object at another vehicle.

As it turns out, the driver of that car was an off-duty police officer.

Reeves was taken into custody after that incident.

Officials say that it is not his first run-in with the law.

In fact, Reeves’ license was suspended after he allegedly pointed a firearm at someone during a different road rage incident.

