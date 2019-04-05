Update: Police search for Yukon bank robbery suspect

YUKON, Okla.- Police are searching for the person who robbed an RCB Bank in Yukon Friday morning.

The suspect is a male but was dressed as a female.

He is identified as a white male, mid to late 60s, with a medium build.

The suspect was last seen wearing a red wig, sunglasses, blue jeans, black shirt, and a black jacket.

The suspect was also carrying a black canvas bag.

At around 9:30 a.m. the suspect walked into the RCB Bank at 800 Garth Brooks Blvd. and demanded money from an employee.

He did take an undisclosed amount of cash.

The suspect also told the employee he had a weapon.

He then left in a vehicle heading south. No detailed vehicle description is available.

The Oklahoma Bankers Association is offering a $2,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of this suspect.

If you have any information on the bank robbery, please contact the FBI at 405-290-7770.

Tips can also be submitted online