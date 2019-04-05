Service members in the spotlight during Oklahoma City Thunder’s military appreciation night

OKLAHOMA CITY – The Oklahoma City Thunder will be back in action on Friday, and it will be a special night at the arena.

While the Thunder take on the Detroit Pistons, they will also be celebrating the military.

Season ticket holders and players have donated their tickets to military personnel and their families to attend the game.

In addition to the game, there will be several events honoring our nation’s troops and veterans.

An exclusive military-inspired Thunder shirt will also be sold at the Thunder Shop.

While at the game, you can also write postcards to send to troops stationed abroad.