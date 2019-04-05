× Two people taken to hospital after house fire

OKLAHOMA CITY – Two people were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of minor injuries after a home in Oklahoma City went up in flames.

Early Friday morning, firefighters were called to a home near S.W. 29th and Mustang Rd. in Oklahoma City after it caught fire.

Initially, firefighters heard that three people were trapped inside the home.

When fire crews arrived at the scene, they realized that two of the people were already out of the house. We’re told one person did have to be rescued.

Authorities believe the fire started in an add-on before the flames spread over to the home.

The smoke is still thick, so it is hard to determine how much damage the fire actually did to the structure.

At this point, investigators have not determined a cause.