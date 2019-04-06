Attorney: Former OU president met with investigators
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) – The attorney for former University of Oklahoma President David Boren says Boren has met with investigators looking into allegations he sexually harassed male subordinates.
Attorney Clark Brewster told The Oklahoman that Boren met Friday with investigators and answered all of their questions, but Brewster declined to discuss specific questions.
Boren, a former governor and U.S. Senator who retired last year after 24 years as OU president, has denied wrongdoing.
OU regents say they will meet privately with investigators on Tuesday, but no action will be taken.
The university in March acknowledged an ongoing investigation into a report of sexual misconduct after the online news site NonDoc first reported the allegations by former OU student and Boren teaching aide Jess Eddy.
Eddy told The Associated Press that he first denied the allegations, but that he decided to speak publicly after “thinking that there might be others like me.”
The University of Oklahoma Board of Regents plans to meet with Jones Day on Tuesday to be brief on the findings so far.
The university issued this statement:
In November of 2018, allegations of possible inappropriate conduct were brought to the university’s attention. The university promptly engaged an unaffiliated law firm, Jones Day, to conduct an investigation into the allegations. Jones Day is conducting a thorough, objective, and independent investigation, which is subject to confidentiality. This investigation is being conducted in a manner to protect the privacy of all involved. The Board of Regents have set a special meeting on Tuesday, April 9, in which Jones Day will brief the Regents and the President on its investigation for the first time. The Regents will not take any action at Tuesday’s meeting, and since the meeting involves confidential issues of personnel matters, the meeting is not open to the public. The matter will then proceed in accordance with the university’s publicly available grievance procedures. Out of respect for those individuals who have come forward as well as all others involved, the Regents feel this investigation was the only appropriate course of action under the law and given our responsibility to the university and our state.