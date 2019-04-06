× ODOC investigating inmate fight at Lawton Correctional Facility

LAWTON, Okla. — The Oklahoma Department of Corrections is investigating a large inmate-on-inmate fight that occurred Friday night at Lawton Correctional Facility.

The fight began around 8:30 p.m. and involved 46 inmates on Unit 2 of C Pod at the medium-security private prison, which is operated by GEO Group.

At least nine inmates were injured. Six were taken to an area hospital for treatment. None of their injuries was life-threatening, and no staff were injured.

LCF is locked down this weekend and visitation is canceled, which is a typical security measure facilities take to keep inmates and staff safe after a disturbance.

2,624 ODOC inmates were housed on Friday at the facility, which is one of three private prisons in Oklahoma.