ODOC searching for fugitive missing for over 2 years

OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma Department of Corrections is searching for a woman who walked away Oct. 13, 2016, from what was then known as Kate Barnard Community Corrections Center.

Jennifer C. Alexander, 46, was serving 10-year sentences out of Pontotoc County for forgery, drug possession, burglary, stolen property possession and conspiracy.

Alexander is described as Native American, about 5-feet 8-inches tall, weighing about 180 pounds, with red hair and hazel eyes.

KBCCC is now a minimum-security prison for women, Kate Barnard Correctional Center.

The public should not approach Alexander or attempt to apprehend her.

Instead, anyone with information can call our escapee hotline at 866-363-1119 or email warrants@doc.ok.gov.