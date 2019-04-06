× OKCFD performs water rescue in Oklahoma River

OKLAHOMA CITY – The Oklahoma City Fire Department firefighters and dive team performed a water rescue in the Oklahoma river early Saturday afternoon.

Crews were called to the scene near SW 15th and S MacArthur Blvd. just before noon on Saturday with a report of someone stuck on top of their work truck that had fallen into the river.

Authorities have since rescued the person and are working to remove the vehicle.

No injuries have been reported at this time.