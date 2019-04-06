× Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office searching for jail walkaway

OKLAHOMA CITY – The Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office is searching for an inmate trustee who walked away from the Oklahoma County Jail Saturday afternoon.

Officials say Paul Joshua Thompson, 23, is an inmate trustee who walked away from the Oklahoma County Jail around 2:30 p.m. on Saturday.

Inmate Trustees are low level offenders who are afforded privileges to work in and around the facility.

Thompson was being held on a misdemeanor charge of Concealing Stolen Property with a $2,000 bond.

Thompson was booked into the jail on March 31, 2019 by Oklahoma City Police.

He is currently being sought for Escape from Custody.

If you know any information on Thompson’s where abouts, please call 911 immediately.