× One of Texas’ most wanted captured in Pawnee County

PAWNEE CO., Okla. – U.S. Marshals took a sex offender who is on the Texas most wanted list into custody near Terlton Friday evening.

The fugitive — 39-year-old Christian Johan “Cowboy” Bjorgaard of Corpus Christi — was wanted by the Texas Rangers.

His victims for the sex offenses were a 6-year-old and 10-year-old girl, according to documents obtained by KJRH.

Bjorgaard was wanted failing to register as a sex offender, unlawful possession of a firearm and domestic assault.

He was arrested near Terlton where Pawnee County officials told KJRH he had been staying in a travel trailer there, but they still aren’t sure about his tie to the area or if he has one.

“We gathered intel for about three weeks, watching him, watching the place,” Pawnee County Undersheriff Richard Sterling said. “The Marshals decided this was the night to move in and arrest him.”

Bjorgaard is being held at the Pawnee County Jail on the Texas charges until arraignment and extradition next week.

KJRH reports the protective order he reportedly has violated carries no bond; the weapons charge carries a $100,000 bond and the failure to register charge carries a $25,000 bond — all through the Texas courts.

Sterling tells KJRH the investigation is continuing and more charges are possible.