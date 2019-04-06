Widower searches for lost wedding ring

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

YUKON, Okla. - An 87-year-old widower is desperately searching for his wedding ring he's had for over 50 years.

"It's nothing that stands out," granddaughter Jennie Burrow said. "It's not too flashy."

It may not be too flashy - a gold band with a small engraving - but Jennie Burrow is hoping this precious piece of jewelry will catch someone's eye.

“This ring has been an original ring and they even had diamond encrusted onto it," Burrow said.

Burrow is preparing to open her new consignment store in Yukon, Sweet Repeats.

Handyman, Jack Brubacher, was eager to help his granddaughter.

“He came out to sand yesterday because he’s getting a little old to build anything anymore," Burrow said.

The 87-year-old widower was hard at work and even made a trip to Lowe's when he realized his wedding ring was gone.

The family quickly retraced their steps.

“I scoured the front of the store like a crazy person," Burrow said. "I scoured the back. My mom went and check his car today and couldn’t find it.”

Burrow said her grandpa is staying tough.

“He kinda brushed it off, but I know he’s feeling deep down I kinda miss that ring," Burrow said.

But to her, two generations later, it's a symbol to her family.

“The fact that he wears it six years after my grandmother has been dead," Burrow said. "That says a lot.”

Burrow took to Facebook pleading to the community and still remains confident this piece of history will be returned.

“Well we are going to find it I think," Burrow said. "With all the shares that we have had, someone will turn it in, hopefully."