Altus police: Woman arrested after allegedly driving under the influence, crashing into tree

ALTUS, Okla. – Altus police arrested a woman after she was allegedly driving under the influence, later crashing into a tree.

It happened at around 2:40 a.m. on April 5 in the 2000 block of N. Veterans Drive in Altus.

According to police, the driver, Natalie Ann Marinao, 23, was southbound on Veterans Drive when her vehicle “left the roadway and overcorrected, causing it to go into a broad slide across the northbound lanes of traffic.”

Marinao’s vehicle then hit a tree, causing extensive damage to the passenger side of the car.



Police say they found the Marinao walking away from the incident.

She was taken to the hospital with minor injuries and later arrested on complaints of DUI and possession of marijuana.