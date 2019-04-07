Get moving at Open Streets OKC

OKLAHOMA CITY – An event is taking over a northwest Oklahoma City neighborhood on Sunday.

The event, Open Streets OKC, is held along Northwest 23rd from Robinson to Western Ave. from noon to 4 p.m. and encourages Oklahomans to be active.

A portion of Northwest 23rd in the Uptown District will close to motorized traffic to encourage active transportation such as biking, walking, skating or dancing which promotes healthier residents.

There will be more than 50 participants with physical activities and 20 local food trucks with healthy choices.

The alcohol and tobacco free event is also pet-friendly, as long as pets are on a leash and owners clean up after their four-legged friends.

