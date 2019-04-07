Man arrested after allegedly shooting through front door of apartment, narrowly missing neighbor

TULSA, Okla. – A man was arrested after he allegedly nearly shot his neighbor with a shotgun over the weekend.

Police responded to the scene at around midnight Saturday at a Tulsa apartment complex.

According to FOX 23, a police report states the man, Tate Palmer, thought he heard someone at his front door so he grabbed his shotgun and allegedly fired once through the front door.

Palmer, who had allegedly been drinking, told police he didn’t know anyone lived in the apartment next door and was trying to protect himself.

Officials say they found bullet holes in the neighbor’s front door and through his bedroom, just feet away from where the victim was sleeping.

Palmer was arrested and booked into the Tulsa County jail on a complaint of reckless handling of a firearm.