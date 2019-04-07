× Inmate who walked away from Oklahoma County Jail back in custody

OKLAHOMA CITY – Officials say an inmate who walked away from the Oklahoma County Jail over the weekend is back in custody.

According to the Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office, Paul Joshua Thompson, 23, an inmate trustee, walked away from the Oklahoma County Jail on Saturday around 2:30 p.m. OCSO officials say inmates trustees are “low level offenders who are afforded privileges to work in and around the facility.”

Thompson was being held on a misdemeanor charge of concealing stolen property with a $2,000 bond. He was booked into jail by Oklahoma City police on March 31.

OSCO officials say Thompson was captured near NW 23rd and Meridian on Sunday after a short foot pursuit.

He was taken back to jail and faces a felony charge of escape from custody.

Authorities say the escape is still under investigation.