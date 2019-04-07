× Northbound lanes of I-35 reopened near Edmond following accident

EDMOND, Okla. – The Oklahoma Highway Patrol is investigating an accident that happened overnight.

Troopers were called to the scene of northbound I-35, just south of Sorghum Mill Rd., in Edmond, for a reported injury accident.

The accident blocked the northbound lanes of the interstate for about three hours in the area. That part of the road has since been reopened.

It is unknown if anyone was injured or taken to the hospital.

No other details have been released at this time.