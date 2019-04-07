OHP: Semi driver killed in Leflore County collision

LEFLORE COUNTY, Okla. – One person was killed in a crash over the weekend in Leflore County, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

It happened one mile east of Cameron, Oklahoma, on SH112, on Saturday at around 3:45 a.m.

According to a trooper’s report, a vehicle traveling northbound on the highway failed to yield at a stop sign and was struck by a semi traveling westbound. The semi then ran off the roadway to the right, overturning.

The driver of the semi, Gregory Herndon, 46, of Cameron, was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the other vehicle and passenger were both taken to the hospital where they were listed as stable.

The cause of the collision is under investigation, the report states.