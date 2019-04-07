× Kruger Denies Interviewing For UCLA Head Coaching Job

UPDATE: 9:55pm: Lon Kruger has released a statement put out by the university saying, “I have not interviewed for the job at UCLA, nor have I had any contact with anyone from UCLA.”

O Lon Kruger has reportedly interviewed for the UCLA head coaching job.

Ben Bolch of the LA Times reports that Kruger is in the mix, but Rick Barnes, who once coached at Texas is the frontrunner for the gig. Jeff Goodman of Stadium took that report a step further.

Kruger has a 160-105 record at Oklahoma with head coaching stops at Texas-Pan American, Kansas State, Florida, Illinois and UNLV. He’s the only coach in NCAA Tournament history to take five programs to the Big Dance.