PIEDMONT, Okla. – Part of a busy highway near Piedmont will narrow to one lane next week for surface work.

According to the Oklahoma Department of Transportation, eastbound SH-3/NW Expwy will be narrowed to one lane between Banner Rd. and SH-4 for surface work.

The work is expected to happen this week, Monday through Friday, starting at 7 a.m. Monday.

Drivers should be cautious in this area and take it slow.