Yukon police issue Silver Alert for missing 84-year-old man

Posted 5:03 pm, April 7, 2019, by

YUKON, Okla. – The Yukon Police Department has issued a Silver Alert for a missing 84-year-old man.

Billy Parker

Police are looking for Billy Parker, who is described as a white male last wearing blue jeans. The color of his shirt is unknown.

Officials say he was last seen on Sunday, just after 2 p.m., near S Yukon Pkwy and Brookhurst Blvd.

Police say Parker has dementia and does not have medication with him.

He is driving a 2001 silver, four-door Toyota Corolla with the Oklahoma license plate ABE627.

If you have any information, call police immediately.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.