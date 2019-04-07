Yukon police issue Silver Alert for missing 84-year-old man

YUKON, Okla. – The Yukon Police Department has issued a Silver Alert for a missing 84-year-old man.

Police are looking for Billy Parker, who is described as a white male last wearing blue jeans. The color of his shirt is unknown.

Officials say he was last seen on Sunday, just after 2 p.m., near S Yukon Pkwy and Brookhurst Blvd.

Police say Parker has dementia and does not have medication with him.

He is driving a 2001 silver, four-door Toyota Corolla with the Oklahoma license plate ABE627.

If you have any information, call police immediately.