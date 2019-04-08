Actress Felicity Huffman has agreed to plead guilty in the college admissions cheating scandal

BOSTON, MA - APRIL 03: Felicity Huffman exits the John Joseph Moakley U.S. Courthouse after appearing in Federal Court to answer charges stemming from college admissions scandal on April 3, 2019 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Paul Marotta/Getty Images)

Actress Felicity Huffman has agreed to plead guilty in the college admissions cheating scandal.

Court documents made public Monday show Huffman and 12 other prominent parents will plead guilty in the scheme.

Huffman was accused of paying $15,000 to have a proctor boost her older daughter’s SAT score.

Huffman was among 50 people charged in what authorities have described as the biggest college admissions scam ever prosecuted by the U.S. Justice Department.

Officials say parents paid an admissions consultant to rig their children’s test scores and bribe coaches at elite universities to designate their kids as athletic recruits.

Fellow actress Lori Loughlin and Loughlin’s fashion designer husband, Mossimo Giannulli, are also charged in the scam. They are not among those who’ve agreed to plead guilty and haven’t publicly addressed the allegations.

