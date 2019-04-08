Authorities investigating body found in vehicle

LAWTON, Okla. – Authorities are investigating after a body was found in a vehicle between Cache and Lawton.

The Comanche County Sheriff’s Office says someone working at Fort Sill found a man in a vehicle parked along the edge of Rogers Lane on Saturday morning.

The man, who KSWO reports appears to be in his 20s, had been shot.

The Oklahoma State Medical Examiner’s Office is working to determine the man’s cause and manner of death.

At this point, his identity has not been released.