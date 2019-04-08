Cooking with Kyle: Easter broccoli bacon salad

This colorful salad is a holiday hit! The recipe will serve 10-12, and may be halved or doubled as needed.
Ingredients
- 12 -16 oz. bacon cooked and crumbled
- 6 C (roughly 1.5 lbs) broccoli florets
- 1 C chopped red onion
- 1 C dried cranberries or raisins
- 2 C grated carrot
- 1 C mayonnaise
- 1/2 C sugar
- 2 T cider vinegar
- 1 t garlic powder
- Salt and Pepper to taste
Directions
- Lightly steam or quickly flash broccoli florets in boiling water; immerse in ice water (just bring out deep green color – do not overcook).
- Thoroughly drain and lightly pat dry broccoli.
- In a mixing bowl, whisk together sugar and vinegar. Allow sugar to dissolve. Whisk in mayonnaise and garlic powder.
- Allow dressing to rest and bloom – at least an hour, refrigerated.
- Toss broccoli, onion, carrot, raisin and bacon. Add dressing and toss again to coat.
- Refrigerate until ready to serve.