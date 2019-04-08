× District notifies parents of a few scabies cases at Shawnee High School

SHAWNEE, Okla. – Parents in one Oklahoma community are on alert after learning about a skin condition that is affecting a few students at a local high school.

Last week, officials with Shawnee High School alerted parents to a few cases of scabies at the school.

“While the instances have been isolated to a small number of people, we wanted our school community to be aware of the situation. We have taken precautions to ensure we are dealing with the situation proactively. We have been in contact with the CDC and the Pottawatomie County Health Department to ensure we are following all recommendations,” a statement from the school district read.

Scabies is a skin condition caused by mites that can spread quickly in areas where there is close physical contact. It commonly leads to intense itching and a pimple-like skin rash. Most common sites of infection on the body are between fingers, wrists, elbows, armpits, waistline, thighs and genitalia.

Symptoms usually take 4 to 8 weeks to appear after exposure.

Scabies can be treated with topical creams that can kill mites, which can be prescribed by your healthcare provider. According to the CDC, no over-the-counter medication has been tested and approved for the treatment of scabies.

Treatment is recommended for people who are showing symptoms, and those who know they have had skin-to-skin contact with an infected person.

Bedding and clothing worn or used next to the skin any time during the three days before treatment should be machine washed and dried using hot water and the hot cycle on the dryer.