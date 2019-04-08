Duncan man killed in SW Oklahoma crash, OHP says

VELMA, Okla. – A Duncan man was killed in a single-vehicle crash over the weekend, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

It happened Saturday, just before 10:30 a.m., on State Highway 7 near Pinto Rd., approximately five miles east of Velma.

According to a trooper’s report, William McKee, 75, of Duncan, was driving eastbound on the highway when “for an unknown reason,” his vehicle “crossed the center line and departed the roadway to the left,” striking a fence, later coming to a rest in a creek bed.

Sadly, McKee was pronounced dead at the scene.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.