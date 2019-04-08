Duncan man killed in SW Oklahoma crash, OHP says

Posted 6:26 am, April 8, 2019, by

VELMA, Okla. – A Duncan man was killed in a single-vehicle crash over the weekend, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

It happened Saturday, just before 10:30 a.m., on State Highway 7 near Pinto Rd., approximately five miles east of Velma.

According to a trooper’s report, William McKee, 75, of Duncan, was driving eastbound on the highway when “for an unknown reason,” his vehicle “crossed the center line and departed the roadway to the left,” striking a fence, later coming to a rest in a creek bed.

Sadly, McKee was pronounced dead at the scene.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.