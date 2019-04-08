Emergency crews clean up accident on I-35 in Oklahoma City

UPDATE: The scene has been cleared and the northbound lanes are back open.

OKLAHOMA CITY – Officials are working to clean up an accident on I-35 in NE Oklahoma City.

Emergency crews responded to the scene on I-35 near NE 50th St.

According to the Oklahoma City Fire Department, “a serious accident” has caused the northbound lanes of the interstate to close in that area.

TRAFFIC ALERT | NB I-35 / NE 50th St. | Firefighters on scene of a serious accident near this location. NB lanes on I-35 are blocked. Please use caution in the area and watch for emergency vehicles and personnel as they work this incident. DM 8:16 a.m. pic.twitter.com/na43z3XH1G — Oklahoma City Fire (@OKCFD) April 8, 2019

Drivers are urged to use caution or find an alternate route if possible.

Details of the crash are still under investigation.