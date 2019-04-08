Emergency crews clean up accident on I-35 in Oklahoma City

Posted 8:24 am, April 8, 2019, by , Updated at 08:49AM, April 8, 2019

UPDATE: The scene has been cleared and the northbound lanes are back open. 

OKLAHOMA CITY – Officials are working to clean up an accident on I-35 in NE Oklahoma City.

Emergency crews responded to the scene on I-35 near NE 50th St.

According to the Oklahoma City Fire Department, “a serious accident” has caused the northbound lanes of the interstate to close in that area.

Drivers are urged to use caution or find an alternate route if possible.

Details of the crash are still under investigation.

