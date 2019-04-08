‘Francine’s Law’ is headed to Oklahoma governor’s desk

OKLAHOMA CITY – A law that would change the way missing persons cases handled in Oklahoma is now headed to the governor’s desk.

“There’s no words to describe not knowing. You’re always wondering. You’re always looking. When the phone rings, you wonder. If there’s a hang up call, if there’s an anonymous call,” said Vicki Frost-Curl.

Frost-Curl was only 23 years old when her mom, Francine Frost, went missing in 1981.

“She loved her family, loved her job,” Frost-Curl said. “Thought she should have been a professional shopper.”

But, it was a fateful shopping trip in Tulsa that ended with mystery.

“My mother’s car was found in the grocery store parking lot with keys hanging outside the door and, so, that was foul play,” Frost-Curl said.

For 33 years, the family found no sign of Frost.

“I grew up watching my mother and family go through a living hell, basically – with my grandma missing,” said Cory Curl.

Curl was just 5 years old when his grandmother disappeared but, decades later, he was still searching for answers.

More than 30 years after she disappeared, Frost’s remains were positively identified.

That's why the family was pushing for Francine's Law. The legislation would require law enforcement agencies across the state of Oklahoma to enter all missing persons and unidentified bodies into the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System within 30 days.

The process is expedited for those under the age of 18 or missing under suspicious circumstances. They must be entered into the system immediately.

Frost's family is hopeful for a day when no one will have to endure what they did.

"In 1981, I understand. No computers, no cell phones, no DNA, no way to connect these things," Frost-Curl said. "I can accept that in 1981. Today, I cannot accept it from missing families. They shouldn't have to wait. They shouldn't have to wait this long."

Now, Francine's Law is heading to the governor's desk after it was approved by the Oklahoma House and Senate.

“Thanks to the decisive action by members of both the House and Senate, law enforcement agencies will be able to share information and better solve cases involving missing individuals, which has the potential to save lives,” Attorney General Mike Hunter said. “Cases that are cold or involve missing people are some of the most difficult to solve. That is why we must give our law enforcement partners every resource available to assist them. Francine’s Law will be a critical component to solving these cases."

If signed by the governor, Oklahoma will be the sixth state to enact similar legislation. The other states include Connecticut, Michigan, New Jersey, New York and Tennessee.