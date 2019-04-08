Group frustrated with lack of vote after asking Senate to approve cost of living adjustment

OKLAHOMA CITY – A representative for the Oklahoma Fraternal Order of Police is speaking out following a fight for higher retirement checks for retired first responders.

Earlier this month, many retired police officers and firefighters headed to the Oklahoma State Capitol, saying they were struggling to make ends meet.

Officials say it had been more than a decade since their retirement checks were given a cost of living adjustment. During that same time frame, inflation has jumped by 26 percent.

The fire responders demanded that a state Senate working group approve House Bill 2304, which would give them a 4 percent adjustment.

However, Vice President of the Oklahoma Fraternal Order of Police Mark Nelson said the Senate Retirement and Insurance Committee did not hear the measure in time.

“Retired police and firefighters are desperate because they have not received a COLA in 11 years, a time when inflation has risen 26%. The brave men and women who served our communities deserve some help,” he said. “The House overwhelmingly passed a plan to give retirees a boost without requiring any additional state revenue. If the Senate disagrees with HB 2304, they should propose a different funding formula instead of ignoring the plight of public safety retirees.”