KFOR receives multiple awards at Oklahoma Association of Broadcasters ceremony

OKLAHOMA – The Oklahoma Association of Broadcasters held its annual awards banquet on Friday night.

The OAB supports radio and television stations through the year. During its annual convention, the organization recognizes excellence in broadcasting.

KFOR was honored with multiple awards.

News 4’s Ali Meyer received an award for “Best General News Story,” the report that followed popular radio host “Janet,” as she battled skin cancer last year. Meyer turned the award over to Janet for her bravery in sharing her story so publicly.

Also, Joleen Chaney was honored for her story that followed a high school football player who was severely injured during a Friday night football game.