Kruger Says He’ll Finish Career at Oklahoma

Lon Kruger has a storied, illustrious coaching career that spans decades. That career will come to an end at Oklahoma. Lon Kruger joined 107.7 The Franchise in OKC Monday morning to talk about a interesting 24 hours.

A report out by the LA Times Sunday night stated that Kruger had interviewed for the head coaching job at UCLA. OU sent out a statement from Kruger saying that was inaccurate. Kruger followed that up by joining the Dylan & Todd Show on the Franchise. He said the fact that his name got thrown around like that was "unfortunate."

As for his future, Kruger wouldn't elaborate on how long he was going to coach, but he does plan to wrap up his coaching career with the Sooners. You can hear Kruger's remarks from The Franchise in the videos above.