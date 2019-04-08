× Letter carriers to collect food donations for Regional Food Bank next month

OKLAHOMA CITY – Letter carriers across the state are asking residents to help those in need during the ‘Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive.’

On May 11, letter carriers will be collecting canned food donations from homes on their route during the 27th annual National Association of Letter Carriers’ Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive.

Donations collected will benefit the Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma and its more than 1,250 community-based partner agencies.

Residents are asked to fill up the plastic donation bag they receive in their mailbox with canned food and leave it by their mailbox on Saturday, May 11.

“The Letter Carriers’ Food Drive is very integral to helping the Regional Food Bank meet our goal of feeding Oklahomans in need of food assistance,” said Katie Fitzgerald, chief executive officer of the Regional Food Bank. “This food drive comes at a time of year when utility bills are rising and those struggling with food insecurity need it most.”

Most needed items are as follows:

Canned meats

Meat-based soups

Canned fruits

Canned vegetables

Peanut butter

Rice

Beans.

Nonperishable food donations can also be dropped off at participating post offices. Monetary donations can also be made online at feedinghope.org or by calling 405-600-3136.